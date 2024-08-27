What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Tuesday:

Adam James Pelley, a Maritime author and wrestler, uses the written word to help him express and explain his journey. His new book, Basketball Bo, combines a conversation around mental health and his love of sport.

A Halifax store is serving up refreshments and vintage finds. Shoppers can browse through a selection of items that range from records to artisan goods at the Eastern Tea Bar, while also enjoying a hot drink and a snack.

Back-to-school means back to hitting the books for older students. Entrepreneur Tashauna Reid shares tips on how to establish better study habits and productive routines to help students achieve academic success.

As students get set to return to campus, dorm room décor is top of mind for many. Our partner Charlotte Singman shares her list of essentials that range from fashion to tech and even small appliances.