What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live
Four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Tuesday:
Mental-Health through literature
Adam James Pelley, a Maritime author and wrestler, uses the written word to help him express and explain his journey. His new book, Basketball Bo, combines a conversation around mental health and his love of sport.
A Cuppa Vintage
A Halifax store is serving up refreshments and vintage finds. Shoppers can browse through a selection of items that range from records to artisan goods at the Eastern Tea Bar, while also enjoying a hot drink and a snack.
School Success
Back-to-school means back to hitting the books for older students. Entrepreneur Tashauna Reid shares tips on how to establish better study habits and productive routines to help students achieve academic success.
Campus must-haves
As students get set to return to campus, dorm room décor is top of mind for many. Our partner Charlotte Singman shares her list of essentials that range from fashion to tech and even small appliances.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Contact lenses recalled in Canada over 'quality issue'
Several types of contact lenses have been recalled due to 'an isolated quality issue,' Health Canada reported Monday.
Israeli military says it has rescued another hostage abducted in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack
The Israeli military said Tuesday that it has rescued one of the scores of people abducted in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, which ignited the ongoing war in Gaza.
Ontario woman denied lottery jackpot after forgetting where she bought ticket
When an Ontario woman found out she won the lottery playing Lotto 649, she said she was excited to collect her prize of $1,003, but that excitement quickly turned to frustration when she couldn’t collect her winnings.
Sid 'Vicious' Eudy, pro wrestling star in 1990s, dies at 63
Sidney Raymond Eudy, a professional wrestler known as Sid Vicious who was known for his intense persona and imposing stature, has died, his son announced Monday. He was 63.
Zuckerberg says the White House pressured Facebook over some COVID-19 content during the pandemic
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says senior Biden administration officials pressured Facebook to 'censor' some COVID-19 content during the pandemic and vowed that the social media giant would push back if it faced such demands again.
China accuses Canada of protectionism over 100% tariffs on electric vehicles
China on Tuesday accused Canada of protectionism after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government imposed a 100 per cent tariff on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles, matching U.S. duties on Chinese-made EVs.
Amber Alert over after Quebec child found in Ontario
An Amber Alert that was issued for a five-year-old in Quebec is over after he was found in Ontario.
Air Canada pilots to hold demonstration in Vancouver with potential strike looming
A demonstration by Air Canada pilots is expected Tuesday morning at the Vancouver International Airport.
Ukraine's army chief says his troops control nearly 1,300 square kilometres of Russia's Kursk region
The chief of Ukraine's army said Tuesday that the country's troops control nearly 1,300 square kilometres of Russia's Kursk region.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
York Region carjackings up 106% so far this year: Chief
Carjackings in York Region have shot up by 106 per cent so far this year, part of a concerning trend that has seen them skyrocket since 2019.
-
Ontario woman denied lottery jackpot after forgetting where she bought ticket
When an Ontario woman found out she won the lottery playing Lotto 649, she said she was excited to collect her prize of $1,003, but that excitement quickly turned to frustration when she couldn’t collect her winnings.
-
Toronto neighbourhoods with drug consumption sites saw many types of crime drop: data
One of the Ford government’s rationales for a sweeping policy that would shutter supervised drug consumption sites was that they are linked to crime – but a review of publicly posted Toronto Police data shows they may have the opposite effect.
Calgary
-
Skating rink, green space among desired features in Olympic Plaza redesign
Calgarians want to see more green space, performance area and festive lighting incorporated into the new design for Olympic Plaza, the city says.
-
Calgary launches survey on regulations for Airbnb, VRBO and other short-term rentals
The City of Calgary is launching a public survey to learn more about what residents are looking for to control short-term rental properties.
-
Lawyers to get final details on facts before Thursday sentencing in Coutts protest
An Alberta judge is set today to outline the pertinent facts to be considered before the sentencing arguments begin for two men convicted of mischief and a weapons charge at the 2022 border blockade near Coutts, Alta.
Edmonton
-
'Nobody could park anywhere': Metallica concert goers clog residential streets with illegal parking jobs
With nearly 120,000 fans rocking out on Aug. 23 and 25, fans' parking efforts in nearby neighbourhoods left residents shaking their heads instead of banging them.
-
New homeless shelter to open in Edmonton industrial area
Hope Mission is opening a new homeless shelter this fall, and it's not downtown.
-
Lawyers to get final details on facts before Thursday sentencing in Coutts protest
An Alberta judge is set today to outline the pertinent facts to be considered before the sentencing arguments begin for two men convicted of mischief and a weapons charge at the 2022 border blockade near Coutts, Alta.
Montreal
-
Sexual violence most common type of complaint filed with Quebec's new student ombudsman
Sexual violence in schools is the most common type of complaint filed with Quebec's student ombudsman, new figures show.
-
CF Montreal transfers midfielder Mathieu Choiniere to Swiss club Grasshopper Zurich
Mathieu Choiniere is heading to Europe. CF Montreal announced Tuesday that Choiniere is joining Switzerland's Grasshopper Club Zurich, ending a months-long saga after the homegrown midfielder reportedly requested a trade in May due to an impasse in contract negotiations.
-
Amber Alert over after Quebec child found in Ontario
An Amber Alert that was issued for a five-year-old in Quebec is over after he was found in Ontario.
Ottawa
-
Woman found dead in suspected femicide in Ottawa's west end
A 47-year-old woman is dead after a suspected femicide inside a home in Ottawa's west end on Sunday evening.
-
'Sounds like a lot of bull:' All Experimental Farm calves accounted for in social media beef mystery
Canada's Agriculture and Food Museum says all of its cattle are accounted for as Ottawa police investigate an udderly mystifying case of stolen calves that became the subject of social media speculation over the weekend.
-
Fraudsters posing as Amazon employees scam Gatineau, Que. victim for $12,000
A Gatineau, Que. resident has fallen victim to a phone scam that resulted in the loss of $12,000, but TD Bank has declined to reimburse the funds.
London
-
Life-threatening injuries following south London motorcycle crash
London police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that happened Friday in south London. Around 5:45 p.m., police responded to a crash described as "serious" in the area of Highbury Avenue and Dingman Drive.
-
Kayaker found after eight hours on the water
Around 6 p.m. on Aug. 19, police were contacted by a family member after they became concerned their loved one who had departed on a solo kayak adventure from Auburn at 11 a.m. earlier in the day, had not yet reached Benmiller as planned.
-
OPP respond to call for overdue boaters in Lake Huron
Around 8:35 p.m. On Friday, OPP were called to the shore of Boiler Beach Road in Huron-Kinloss where three people were reported overdue by family.
Barrie
-
Wasaga passes bold motion to leave parks ministry behind
A motion by the mayor to change future provincial management of Wasaga Beach as unanimous approval from council.
-
Police investigating robbery at Georgian Mall
Police are searching for suspects after a reported armed robbery at one of Simcoe County's largest shopping centers.
-
Sirens for Life national blood donation campaign underway
Innisfil emergency services roll up their sleeves during the Sirens for Life campaign.
Northern Ontario
-
Three Beer Stores in northern Ontario closing in two weeks
The Beer Store in Cochrane will permanently close on Sept. 9, leaving some customers wondering why.
-
Ontario woman denied lottery jackpot after forgetting where she bought ticket
When an Ontario woman found out she won the lottery playing Lotto 649, she said she was excited to collect her prize of $1,003, but that excitement quickly turned to frustration when she couldn’t collect her winnings.
-
Homeowners in northwestern Ont. push trespasser down the stairs
A 44-year-old woman in northwestern Ontario told police that she had been assaulted, but an investigation revealed an entirely different story.
Kitchener
-
Cyclist dies after collision in North Dumfries
A cyclist has died after an early morning collision in North Dumfries.
-
Parent ‘blindsided’ by sudden removal from extended day child care program
Alissa Gooden said she got a confirmation email from Waterloo Region's extended child care program but, two weeks later, was told that it was a mistake.
-
Similar abduction attempts reported in Waterloo and Ayr
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating two attempted abductions over the weekend.
Windsor
-
Back-to-school campaign launched to help students and new Transit Windsor riders
Transit Windsor is launching a Back-to-School Social Media Campaign for students and heir families.
-
Ice cream thieves in Wallaceburg looking to cool down overnight
A couple of thieves in Wallaceburg were caught looking for a late-night treat, according to police. Around 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, police saw two men on Lowe Avenue with several boxes of ice cream.
-
'We're just trying to live like everybody else': Homeless Windsorite explains his life in a city encampment
A homeless man, only identifying himself as Kyle, agreed to speak to CTV News and admits living in an encampment can be chaotic.
Winnipeg
-
'I learned the hard way': Winnipeg senior warns of scam that nearly cost her close to $20K
A Winnipeg senior is warning others to be vigilant after someone tried to scam her out of nearly $20,000.
-
Powerful thunderstorms bring 165 km wind gusts, Toonie-sized hail to southwest Manitoba
New data shows the powerful might of a storm that wreaked havoc on parts of Manitoba over the weekend.
-
Monday night crash leaves woman in critical condition: Winnipeg police
A Monday night crash in north Winnipeg has left one woman with significant injuries.
Regina
-
Sask. ranks low in terms of abuse, mistreatment of temporary foreign workers: data shows
As the federal government has vowed to reduce the number of temporary foreign workers in the country – citing mistreatment and abuse as one concern among many – statistics show that Saskatchewan is on the bottom of the spectrum when it comes to employers taking advantage of their workers.
-
Young girl dies in collision with drunk driver: Sask. RCMP
A girl under the age of 12 has died after the RCMP says she and three other pedestrians were hit by a drunk driver in Key First Nation on Saturday.
-
New outreach campaign aiming to provide laundry services to those in need
Just over a month ago, Rally Around Homelessness launched their 'I Gotch You' campaign, which worked to provide new underwear to those in need. Now, the organization is taking the natural next step: helping people wash their clothes.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman accused of murdering her husband makes first court appearance
A woman accused of killing her husband made her first court appearance on Monday.
-
'A bit of a slog': New public school in Saskatoon's core is years behind schedule
The development of a new public elementary school designed to amalgamate three others in Saskatoon’s core neighbourhoods is years behind schedule.
-
Saskatchewan's largest First Nation approves $600M 'cows and plows' settlement
Saskatchewan’s largest First Nation says it has approved a settlement agreement with the federal government valued at $601.5-million.
Vancouver
-
Air Canada pilots to hold demonstration in Vancouver with potential strike looming
A demonstration by Air Canada pilots is expected Tuesday morning at the Vancouver International Airport.
-
After cancer returns, B.C. Olympian fighting for her life – with help from a long-time friend
Two-time Canadian Olympian Krista Temple's life changed forever earlier this year, when she went to open a jar of pickles and broke her arm. Her cancer was back, and had spread to her bones.
-
'She was evil': Former B.C. care aide sentenced for stealing from seniors
A former care aide who preyed on vulnerable Metro Vancouver seniors, stealing tens of thousands of dollars from them, has been handed a four-year prison term.
Vancouver Island
-
Downtown 'street chaos' final straw for Victoria business closing after 70 years
At Greggs Furniture & Upholstery they’ve been building and fixing furniture for 70 years. In a few weeks, they’re permanently closing the door to the Victoria retail store.
-
Death cap mushrooms appearing throughout Greater Victoria
Growing throughout Oak Bay’s Uplands neighbourhood is a tiny mushroom that if ingested could cost you your life.
-
London Drugs employee sentenced for stealing $2M in laptops, electronics from company
A 34-year-old London Drugs employee has been sentenced to two years in prison for stealing approximately $2 million in merchandise from the company over the course of five years.
Kelowna
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.