What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

    Four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Tuesday:

    Mental-Health through literature

    Adam James Pelley, a Maritime author and wrestler, uses the written word to help him express and explain his journey. His new book, Basketball Bo, combines a conversation around mental health and his love of sport.

    A Cuppa Vintage

    A Halifax store is serving up refreshments and vintage finds. Shoppers can browse through a selection of items that range from records to artisan goods at the Eastern Tea Bar, while also enjoying a hot drink and a snack.

    School Success

    Back-to-school means back to hitting the books for older students. Entrepreneur Tashauna Reid shares tips on how to establish better study habits and productive routines to help students achieve academic success.

    Campus must-haves

    As students get set to return to campus, dorm room décor is top of mind for many. Our partner Charlotte Singman shares her list of essentials that range from fashion to tech and even small appliances.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

