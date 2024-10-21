What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

ATLANTIC
    Four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Monday

    Night Light Walk

    Plans are in place for the second annual Night Light Walk in Halifax - a lantern-lit journey that both educates and inspires participants. The event supports Alice House, a shelter for women and children escaping intimate partner violence. We find out more about this event which is being hosted in 10 cities across the country.

    Tuscan Adventure

    CTV News at 5 is giving viewers an opportunity to win a trip to the Italian regions of Tuscany and Umbria. We speak to a travel expert in Rome who gives us highlights of the tour and shares some of the unique experiences contest winners will enjoy.

    Food and Film

    The Devour Food Film festival kicks off today in Wolfville, N.S. The event features food-related films, gala dinners and culinary workshops. Chef Dario Tomaselli gave us an overview of a workshop he is facilitating called ‘The Secrets to Living the Mediterranean Lifestyle" and he brought along a mouth-watering assortment of locally produced ingredients!

    Tricks and Treats

    Halloween is just around the corner so our partner Taylor Kaye shares frightfully fun ideas to transform your home into a spooktacular haunt!

