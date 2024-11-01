What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

ATLANTIC
    Four things to watch from Friday’s CTV Morning Live:

    Poppy season

    The Royal Canadian Legion’s annual poppy campaign is underway. Poppy sales continue to fund veterans and their families in the communities, with an emphasis on transition funding for those who have served our country.

    Christmas traditions

    Christmas at the Forum returns for its fourth decade with over 400 vendors. The time is now to get a head start of holiday shopping with local products that keep traditions alive, with some vendors giving back to those in need.

    Just desserts

    Mother-daughter duo Amanda Whitewood and Maddy Nugent, who began their love of baking early, now have their own business where they specialize in classic and custom wedding cakes.

    Guiding girls

    Fall is the mint cookie campaign for the Girl Guides, with proceeds from every box going towards helping fund programming and activities, while assisting them to go to Girl Guide camp and learn new experiences. The CML crew got to partake in some action, looking to earn a badge for their sashes.

