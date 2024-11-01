What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live
Four things to watch from Friday’s CTV Morning Live:
Poppy season
The Royal Canadian Legion’s annual poppy campaign is underway. Poppy sales continue to fund veterans and their families in the communities, with an emphasis on transition funding for those who have served our country.
Christmas traditions
Christmas at the Forum returns for its fourth decade with over 400 vendors. The time is now to get a head start of holiday shopping with local products that keep traditions alive, with some vendors giving back to those in need.
Just desserts
Mother-daughter duo Amanda Whitewood and Maddy Nugent, who began their love of baking early, now have their own business where they specialize in classic and custom wedding cakes.
Guiding girls
Fall is the mint cookie campaign for the Girl Guides, with proceeds from every box going towards helping fund programming and activities, while assisting them to go to Girl Guide camp and learn new experiences. The CML crew got to partake in some action, looking to earn a badge for their sashes.
Manitoba RCMP identify infant human remains, asking public for help with investigation
Manitoba RCMP are looking for more information after the remains of an infant were identified.
Auto theft probe leads to arrest of 59 suspects, recovery of more than 300 stolen vehicles: Toronto police
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
Those typing monkeys will never produce Shakespeare's works, mathematicians say
Talented though they may be, monkeys will never type out the complete works of William Shakespeare, or even a short book, a new study suggests.
Roof collapse at Serbian railway station kills at least 11
A concrete roof above the entrance of a railway station in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad collapsed Friday, killing at least eight people.
Children's doctors reporting unusual increase in walking pneumonia cases in Canada
Children's hospitals across the country are seeing an unusual increase in the number of serious and more complicated cases of walking pneumonia affecting much younger patients, according to medical experts.
B.C. landlord who evicted longtime tenant, hiked rent and re-listed unit ordered to pay $16K
A landlord from B.C.’s Lower Mainland who evicted a longtime tenant only to rent out the same unit months later for more money has been ordered to compensate him $16,480.
Human remains found in Markham, Ont. in 1980 belonged to prison escapee: police
More than 44 years after human remains were found in a rural area of Markham, Ont., police are revealing that the deceased was an inmate who had escaped prison just a month before his body was found.
Mariah Carey officially kicks off the countdown to Christmas
Mariah Carey is finally ready.
WATCH 'It's mind-boggling': Drought reveals U.S. town submerged in the 1940s
Hundreds of people are flocking to see a rare site in Pennsylvania: remnants of a historic town that is usually underwater.
Drake shoots new music video for 'No Face' in Toronto mall
Drake has released a new music video for his track 'No Face,' and Scarborough residents will likely know exactly where it was filmed.
New Calgary report explores warning signs of domestic violence
A new domestic violence report out of the University of Calgary could help flag early warning signs.
-
2 saved from burning home in Penbrooke Meadows
Firefighters needed to rescue the occupants of a burning home in Penbrooke Meadows after one of the evacuees climbed out of an upstairs window and was stranded on the roof.
UCP faithful set to vote on Danielle Smith, bathroom bans and pollutant classification at AGM
A Danielle Smith leadership vote and policy surrounding gender and net-zero emissions targets will take centre stage when the United Conservative Party Annual General Meeting (AGM) gets underway Friday.
19-year-old woman hurt in hit-and-run crash northwest of Edmonton
A 19-year-old woman was injured in a hit-and-run crash northwest of Edmonton last week.
Firefighters battle garage fire at abandoned Edmonton property
Flames shot into the morning sky from a garage fire at 99 Street and 90 Avenue on Friday morning.
BREAKING Public transit troubles: Service interrupted on the REM and Metro's green line
Public transit users in Montreal are faced with service disruptions on two fronts on Friday as part of the REM and the green line on the Metro are shut down.
Gilles Villeneuve statue stolen in front of museum dedicated to his memory
The bronze statue of the famous Formula 1 driver Gilles Villeneuve that was erected in front of the museum dedicated to his memory, in Berthierville, Que. was stolen.
Here are the Montreal-area weekend road closures, including on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge
There will be several major road closures in and around the Montreal area, including on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge and the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) towards downtown.
Ottawa resident facing charges in connection to fatal crash on Hwy. 417 last May
An Ottawa resident is facing charges in connection to a fatal crash on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end last May. Emergency crews responded to the head-on collision on Highway 417 by Kinburn Side Road just before 9:30 a.m. on May 14.
Legion headquarters in downtown Ottawa for sale at $2.999 million
The Royal Canadian Legion's Montgomery Branch in downtown Ottawa is for sale, 60 years after the Legion opened the renovated headquarters. The listing on Realtor.ca shows Branch 351 on Kent Street is for sale at $2.999 million.
Parking rates increase at two Ottawa garages in ByWard Market
Drivers will be paying more to park at several municipal parking lots in Ottawa, including the two lots in the ByWard Market. The short-term parking rate at the parking garage at 70 Clarence Street increases to $2 for 30 minutes.
Suspect arrested in hate-motivated assault in London
As reported on Tuesday, police said a man was with his family in a park near King Street and Thames Street, when an unknown man approached. According to officers, the suspect allegedly made derogatory comments towards the victim, before reportedly assaulting him.
St. Thomas apartment closed after alleged renovictions lead to 'severe fire code deficiencies'
The St. Thomas Fire Department says it was an extreme case of renoviction that led to the closure of an apartment building in the south end of the city, following numerous safety violations.
'This checks off all of the boxes': Converting vacant offices into residences in downtown London
The city of London is contributing more than $3 million for an office to residential conversion downtown.
Federal offender arrested after breaching release in July
A federal offender wanted for breaching his statutory release in July has been apprehended.
Here are ways to dispose of your pumpkins
Now that Halloween is over and done with, many will be looking for ways to be rid of their pumpkins.
Resident charged with arson in Orillia apartment complex fire
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a resident of the apartment building on King Street with arson.
OPP investigating after razor found in northern Ont. child's Halloween candy
Police in northern Ontario say a razor blade was found in a child's candy on Halloween night.
Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at Sudbury grocery store
Two males, including one young offender, were arrested Thursday evening after a shooting at a grocery store on Notre Dame Avenue in Sudbury.
Engineer fined $5K for falsely reporting tailings dam near Parry Sound, Ont., had been repaired
An engineer who filed false reports that said a tailings dam protecting the Magnetawan River had been repaired has been fined $5,000.
Erick Buhr representing himself at second degree murder trial
Erick Buhr, the man accused of killing his grandmother, Viola Erb, is now representing himself at his second degree murder trial.
Man stabbed in the neck during fight in downtown Guelph
A Guelph man is facing assault charges after a stabbing in downtown Guelph.
-
UPDATE Cambridge woman dies in fatal crash
An 80-year-old Cambridge woman is dead following a crash in Cambridge Thursday morning.
BREAKING 25-year-old man charged with first-degree murder of Windsor senior
Windsor police have charged a 25-year-old man with first-degree murder in the death of a 69-year-old man in south-central Windsor.
Weapons and drugs found during Chatham-Kent traffic stop
While patrolling for stolen vehicles in the Bothwell area around 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 29, police saw a pickup truck approaching. After getting the license plate, an office tried to make a U-turn, but the truck sped away.
Ontario gives $240,000 for Tecumseh Beautification Project
The Town of Tecumseh is getting $240,000 from Ontario for a beautification project through the Rural Economic Development (RED) program.
Former Manitoba hockey coach pleads guilty to sexually assaulting, luring teen player
A former Manitoba hockey coach has pleaded guilty to luring and sexually assaulting a teenage player.
'Phantom of the Paradise' marking 50th anniversary in Winnipeg
A 1970s film that found a cult following in Winnipeg is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a series of special events.
Sask. Party begins fifth term as majority with a smaller caucus full of new faces
A newly elected Saskatchewan Party government got back to work on Thursday, with returning and new government members meeting for the first time.
Federal carbon tax relief will continue for Sask. electric heat users
Those who heat their homes with electricity in Saskatchewan will continue to see a 60 per cent reduction on their federal carbon tax charge, according to SaskPower.
'Something we've never experienced': Regina Humane Society dealing with large number of puppies, asking for help
The Regina Humane Society (RHS) is asking for help as it deals with a large number of puppies currently in its care.
'I don't get any of it': Sask. man calls for changes to how victims of workplace injuries get compensated
SaskPower has been ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for violating workplace safety rules, but the victim won't receive any of the money.
Looming B.C. port lockout and strike threatens billions in trade amid holiday shopping season
Concerns are growing about British Columbia’s local economy as the possibility of another province-wide labour disruption at ports looms.
B.C. trans basketball player speaks out about verbal, physical mistreatment
A university basketball star on Vancouver Island is speaking out about the treatment she's received as a transgender athlete.
Canada's youngest dangerous offender, who sexually assaulted baby, seeks prison leave
A convict who became Canada 's youngest designated dangerous offender after sexually assaulting a three-month-old baby is seeking escorted leave from prison to attend Indigenous cultural ceremonies in Vancouver.
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.