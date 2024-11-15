What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Three things to watch from CTV Morning Live Friday:

It’s Movember, when many don a mustache to help change the face of men’s health and bring awareness to prostate and testicular cancer, as well as men’s mental health and suicide prevention. According to Movember Canada moving is key to a healthy mind and body. They encourage people to move up to 6 kilometres per month to represent the number of men lost every hour to suicide.

Cirque Musica is bringing a winter wonderland to the Maritimes. With awe-inspiring acrobatics to gravity-defying aerial feats that combine movement and imagination, the performers weave a magical holiday story for everyone.

From Jenn Grant announcing a holiday show, to Carroll Baker taking her final bow, Katie Kelly knows the hottest tickets in town.