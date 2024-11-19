ATLANTIC
    What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

    Four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Tuesday:

    Family violence prevention

    Since 1992, November is Family Violence Prevention Month in New Brunswick. The Fergusson Foundation looks to bring awareness and remind folks about Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3, a global movement to encourage giving to help those looking to escape domestic violence.

    We’re not Rich

    A collection of short stories interwoven with each other, ‘We’re Not Rich’ is the latest book by Halifax’s Sue Murtagh. Exploring many themes through the book, Murtagh introduces us to a variety characters, and perspectives.

    Eye of the beholder

    The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia introduces a new immersive exhibition designed around art and technology. This display explores the power of the mind and technology as well as what each person can experience individually while looking at art.

    Holiday decor

    CTV Morning Live’s partner, Steven Sabados, gives us all the holly jolly tidings without blowing the bank. Quick tips and tricks to decorate while staying in budget, Sabados explores unconventional holiday themes for this year.

