HALIFAX -- A 24-year-old man from Cape Breton, N.S. has died as a result of a boating accident on Saturday.

Baddeck RCMP say it responded to a sea-doo incident on Bras D'or Lake near Beinn Bhreagh Saturday around 3:45 p.m.

Police say they learned a man was driving a sea-doo, with another man as a passenger, when it overturned more than a kilometre from the shoreline around 1 p.m.

The passenger was able to swim to shore, while the driver stayed near the craft. Both were wearing life vests.

The police, along with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and Cape Breton and Inverness Ground Search and Rescue Teams, began a search for the man that continued overnight.

A 24-year-old man from Whitney Pier was recovered Sunday morning just after 8 a.m. on the shoreline near Ross Ferry. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this difficult time," says the release.