Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County remains 25% contained

Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables (DNRR) says a wildfire in Shelburne County remains 25 per cent contained.

DNRR provided its latest update on the fire in Little Harbour, N.S., on Twitter Tuesday morning.

The province says the wildfire is being held at 56.5 hectares.

As of 10 a.m., 30 DNRR staff, eight firefighters and one helicopter are on site.

The province says firefighters deployed sprinkler kits Monday to protect structures in the area.

DNRR says it will provide another update in the afternoon.

POWER

More than 20 Nova Scotia Power customers are without power in the Little Harbour area due to the fire.

DNRR says it is working with municipal and emergency officials to determine when to restore electricity.

Nova Scotia Power’s outage map lists the “emergency outage for public safety” with an estimated time of restoration of 8 p.m. Tuesday.

FIRE BEGAN SUNDAY

The fire first broke out Sunday afternoon, with DNRR staff, helicopters, and volunteer firefighters from Lockeport, Little Harbour, Shelburne and Sable River responding.

Seventeen people had to be evacuated from several seasonal homes and cottages in the area as a precaution.

On Monday, fire crews dealt with windy, dry conditions, which caused flareups.

There is still no word on what caused the wildfire.

