Winnifred Irving, the widow of the founder of Irving Oil, has died.

The company announced her passing on Friday. Winnifred was the wife of the late billionaire K.C. Irving.

A company release says she was called Mrs. Winnifred by many employees.

She was born September 3, 1916, in Back Bay, New Brunswick. She attended business school in Saint Stephen and worked at several firms before coming to Irving Oil in 1955.

She was K.C. Irving's executive assistant before they married in 1978 – he died in 1992.

Winnifred Irving is survived by two stepsons and a large extended family.