HALIFAX -- The winning design for Nova Scotia's new art gallery has been revealed.

The new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia is slated to cover 13,000 square metres on Halifax's waterfront, nearly doubling the space of the gallery's current downtown home, and it will include large areas for public gatherings.

The team of KPMB Architects, along with architect Omar Gandhi, artist Jordan Bennett, elder Lorraine Whitman and the firms Public Work and Transsolar, were announced today as the winners of an international design competition.

Provincial Culture and Heritage Minister Suzanne Lohnes-Croft said the winning team has a "distinct Nova Scotia flavour."

The winning design was built on Mi'kmaq knowledge and culture, the team says, rooted in a concept of sustainability that respects all living things.

The gallery is expected to open in 2025 at an estimated cost of $130 million, with $70 million from the province, $30 million from Ottawa and $30 million from fundraising, including a $10-million donation announced today by the Donald R. Sobey Foundation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2020.

- - -

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.