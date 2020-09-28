HALIFAX -- A woman is dead after a house fire in Nova Scotia's Pictou County.

RCMP say a 37-year-old woman was found inside a house on Salem Loop in the community of Greenhill, N.S.

She was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No one else was in the house at the time of the fire.

The Nova Scotia fire marshal's office is investigating the fire, but it is not considered suspicious.