Woman, 79, dies after being struck by vehicle in Shediac Bridge
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 10:32AM ADT
A 79-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Shediac Bridge, N.B.
The RCMP responded to the crash on Route 134 around 8:40 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the woman was crossing the road when she was struck by a southbound vehicle.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are investigating the incident. There is no word on whether charges will be laid at this time.