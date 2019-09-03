

CTV Atlantic





A 79-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Shediac Bridge, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the crash on Route 134 around 8:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the woman was crossing the road when she was struck by a southbound vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident. There is no word on whether charges will be laid at this time.