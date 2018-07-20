

CTV Atlantic





A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after her bicycle collided with a vehicle in Colchester County, N.S.

The RCMP say the collision happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 311, just south of Upper Brookside Road, in Central North River, N.S.

Police say the cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later airlifted to hospital in Halifax for further treatment.

The driver of the car wasn’t injured.

Highway 311 and Upper Brookside Road were closed to traffic for several hours while police examined the scene. They have since reopened it to traffic.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.