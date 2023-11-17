ATLANTIC
Atlantic

Woman airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash outside Aylesford, N.S.

A woman was airlifted to hospital Thursday morning after a crash outside Aylesford, N.S.

RCMP, fire and EHS crews responded to the crash on Aylesford Road in Lake Paul around 9:30 a.m.

Police say a Toyota Yaris was driving north through a curve when it left the road and ended up in a ditch.

The driver, a 33-year-old Pleasantville woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital by LifeFlight. She was the only person inside the car.

Aylesford Road was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It has since reopened.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News