Woman airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash outside Aylesford, N.S.

A woman was airlifted to hospital Thursday morning after a crash outside Aylesford, N.S.

RCMP, fire and EHS crews responded to the crash on Aylesford Road in Lake Paul around 9:30 a.m.

Police say a Toyota Yaris was driving north through a curve when it left the road and ended up in a ditch.

The driver, a 33-year-old Pleasantville woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital by LifeFlight. She was the only person inside the car.

Aylesford Road was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It has since reopened.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.