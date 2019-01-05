

THE CANADIAN PRESS





DIEPPE, N.B. -- RCMP says shots were fired at first responders attending an accident scene near the Romeo LeBlanc International Airport on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say firefigthers, paramedics and police responded to a single motor vehicle crash where a car went off the road on Adelard-Savoie Boulevard at 2:25 pm.

Once they arrived at the location, RCMP say first responders were fired upon by a woman at the crash scene.

None of the first responders were injured as a result of the shooting.

RCMP say after approximately 45 minutes, the woman allegedly involved in the incident was taken into police custody. She has since been taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were sustained during her arrest.

There is no word yet on what charges could be laid in connection with the incident.

Ron Legere of Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team said Saturday evening that the agency has been asked to investigate the situation.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents -- including deaths, serious injuries and allegations of sexual assault -- involving police in Nova Scotia, though they are sometimes asked to help with investigations outside the province.

Legere was also unable to provide further details about Saturday's incident.

Julie Pondant, a spokesperson for the Moncton airport, said the incident did not occur on airport grounds, and airport operations were not affected.

"All of the departures and arrivals were as expected on time," she said. "There were maybe just a few slight delays, but there was nothing that was heavily impacted at all."

RCMP say roads in the area will remain closed to allow police to conduct their investigation.