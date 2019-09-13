

CTV Atlantic





A woman is facing impaired driving charges and police are still looking for two suspects after a high-speed chase led officers to deploy a spike belt in the Halifax area.

Halifax Regional Police were trying to conduct a traffic stop on a car in connection with a theft investigation at 8:25 p.m. Thursday on Drysdale Avenue.

Officers confirmed the vehicle was being driven by a man, and another man and woman were passengers in the car.

As police approached the grey Hyundai Sonata on foot, the vehicle allegedly fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Marked patrol cars took over the pursuit, which police say continued onto several streets.

Officers deployed a spike belt at Purcells Cove Road and Albion Road. The vehicle struck the belt just before 9 p.m., causing the car to lose both tires on the driver’s side.

Police say the car still continued at a high rate of speed into the peninsula of Halifax. It was eventually located at Flinn and MacDonald Street.

Police say the woman was now in the driver’s seat and the men had fled the scene on foot.

Officers contained the area and tried to track down the male suspects with the help of a K9 unit, but they failed to locate them.

Police arrested the 51-year-old Bedford woman for impaired operation of a motor vehicle. She is due to appear in court at a later date to face impaired-driving charges.

No one was injured and the suspect vehicle was the only vehicle damaged in the chase.

Police are still looking for the male suspects, who are both described as white males between the ages of 30 and 35 with short, buzzed hair. One suspect is five-foot-five inches tall and 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a white tank top. The second suspect is five-foot-nine inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.