HALIFAX -- A woman serving a life sentence for the murder of Saint Mary's University student Loretta Saunders is getting a temporary pass from prison.

Victoria Henneberry was convicted of second degree murder in the death of Saunders, a young Inuk woman, six years ago.

Saunders' body was discovered inside a duffle bag on the Trans-Canada highway near Salisbury, N.B., in February 2014. An autopsy later revealed that Saunders was pregnant.

Documents obtained from the parole board indicate the 34-year-old Henneberry now identifies as American Cherokee.

Last week, the parole board granted her request to attend an Indigenous women's sharing and drumming circle on a five-hour escorted pass from prison.