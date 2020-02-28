Woman convicted of killing Inuk woman gets 'escorted pass' from prison
Victoria Henneberry had asked for a new trial on grounds that she panicked when she pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Loretta Saunders of Labrador. (The Courts of Nova Scotia)
HALIFAX -- A woman serving a life sentence for the murder of Saint Mary's University student Loretta Saunders is getting a temporary pass from prison.
Victoria Henneberry was convicted of second degree murder in the death of Saunders, a young Inuk woman, six years ago.
Saunders' body was discovered inside a duffle bag on the Trans-Canada highway near Salisbury, N.B., in February 2014. An autopsy later revealed that Saunders was pregnant.
Documents obtained from the parole board indicate the 34-year-old Henneberry now identifies as American Cherokee.
Last week, the parole board granted her request to attend an Indigenous women's sharing and drumming circle on a five-hour escorted pass from prison.