

CTV Atlantic





One woman is dead and three people are in hospital after a car struck a tractor-trailer in Yarmouth County, N.S.

The RCMP say the collision happened in Hebron, N.S., around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say it appears the car crossed the centre line of Highway 101 and struck a tractor-trailer that had been parked on the other side of the highway, near Exit 34.

A 20-year-old woman who had been sitting in the backseat died at the scene.

A 19-year-old woman, who had also been in the backseat, sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

The 29-year-old male driver and a 21-year-old man who had been sitting in the front seat were taken to the Yarmouth Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t in the truck at the time and wasn’t injured.

A section of Highway 101 was closed for several hours while police attended the scene. It reopened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.