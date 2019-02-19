Featured
Woman dead, 3 people injured after car strikes tractor-trailer in Yarmouth County
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, February 19, 2019 10:39AM AST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 19, 2019 12:52PM AST
One woman is dead and three people are in hospital after a car struck a tractor-trailer in Yarmouth County, N.S.
The RCMP say the collision happened in Hebron, N.S., around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say it appears the car crossed the centre line of Highway 101 and struck a tractor-trailer that had been parked on the other side of the highway, near Exit 34.
A 20-year-old woman who had been sitting in the backseat died at the scene.
A 19-year-old woman, who had also been in the backseat, sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital in Halifax.
The 29-year-old male driver and a 21-year-old man who had been sitting in the front seat were taken to the Yarmouth Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t in the truck at the time and wasn’t injured.
A section of Highway 101 was closed for several hours while police attended the scene. It reopened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.
The investigation is ongoing.