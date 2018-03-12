

CTV Atlantic





A woman escaped injury after her vehicle struck a light pole and flipped over onto its roof in Dartmouth Sunday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the 500 block of Pleasant Street shortly after 6 p.m.

Police say the female driver was checked and cleared at the scene by EHS.

Nova Scotia Power crews were also called to the scene, as the light pole was broken and wires were across the road.

Pleasant Street was initially blocked off in both directions between Irving and Everette streets, but it later reopened to a single lane in each direction while crews repaired the damaged pole.