Woman facing charges following stabbing incident in Indian Brook, N.S.
RCMP say a 50-year-old woman is facing charges of assault with a weapon after stabbing a 53-year-old man on Nov. 2.
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, November 4, 2018 3:04PM AST
INDIAN BROOK, N.S. -- A Nova Scotia woman is facing charges of assault with a weapon for stabbing a man in Indian Brook.
RCMP say they responded to a report of a stabbing at a home on Poplar Street just after midnight on Nov. 2.
A 50-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and a 53-year-old-man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
She is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on Dec. 3.