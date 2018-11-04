

CTV Atlantic





INDIAN BROOK, N.S. -- A Nova Scotia woman is facing charges of assault with a weapon for stabbing a man in Indian Brook.

RCMP say they responded to a report of a stabbing at a home on Poplar Street just after midnight on Nov. 2.

A 50-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and a 53-year-old-man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

She is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on Dec. 3.