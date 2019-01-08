

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police say a woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the collision at the corner of Victoria and Albro Lake roads around 11:10 a.m.

Police say the 44-year-old Dartmouth woman was crossing Albro Lake Road in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a truck that was turning onto Albro Lake Road from Victoria Road.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries that may be life-threatening.

The driver has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. The 58-year-old Dartmouth man is due to appear in court at a later date.