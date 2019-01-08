Featured
Woman seriously injured after being struck by truck in Dartmouth
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 12:49PM AST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 8, 2019 1:15PM AST
Halifax Regional Police say a woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth Tuesday morning.
Police responded to the collision at the corner of Victoria and Albro Lake roads around 11:10 a.m.
Police say the 44-year-old Dartmouth woman was crossing Albro Lake Road in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a truck that was turning onto Albro Lake Road from Victoria Road.
The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries that may be life-threatening.
The driver has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. The 58-year-old Dartmouth man is due to appear in court at a later date.