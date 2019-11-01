HALIFAX -- A woman is in hospital with serious injuries following an incident at a home in uptown Saint John.

Officers with the Saint John Police Force and other emergency crews responded to a medical-assist call at the Pitt Street home at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a 38-year-old woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital, where she remains.

No arrests have been made.

Police have released no other details, only saying there was "an incident."

The Major Crime Unit is investigating.