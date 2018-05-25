

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing charges after a woman was struck by a vehicle in Cole Harbour Thursday afternoon.

Police say the collision happened at the intersection of Hugh Allen Drive and Cole Harbour Road at 1:15 p.m.

Police say the woman was in a marked crosswalk with the lights illuminated at the time.

The 54-year-old woman was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 94-year-old driver was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and failing to stop at a red light.

Pedestrian-vehicle collisions on the rise in Halifax area

The collision came a day after a young boy was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Halifax, and the same day a report on pedestrian-vehicle collisions was presented to Halifax City Council’s transportation committee.

The report indicates that the number of pedestrian-vehicle collisions is on the rise. There were 215 collisions reported in the Halifax area in 2014. That number decreased to 182 in 2015, and dropped again in 2016, to 164. However, it spiked again in 2017, to 181.

Most pedestrian-vehicle collisions are happening at traffic signals, and most occur when a vehicle is turning left, according to the report.

Bruce Zvaniga, head of the city’s Transportation and Public Works Department, says the city is working on improvements.

“We are upgrading our crossings … moving the signs and the lighting into better positions, and refreshing the paint and that type of thing,” says Zvaniga.

One of the new measures taken by the city is the installation of rectangular, rapid-flashing beacons at crosswalks. They were installed at four locations last summer as a pilot project and the city says they do increase a motorist’s likelihood to yield at a crosswalk.

But one pedestrian safety advocacy group says the city is failing to utilize one tool – crosswalk flags.

Matt Spurway of the Crosswalk Safety Society of Nova Scotia says the group is frustrated the city has put restrictions on where the flags can be installed.

“We think that we have proven their value and all the numbers showing that most people are being hit at the crosswalks where they are no new plans to improve safety, we think that the obvious thing to do would be to at least try,” says Spurway.

The city says residents should notice improvements being made at crosswalks starting this summer.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Heidi Petracek