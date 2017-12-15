

CTV Atlantic





A woman has been flown to hospital following a head-on crash along Nova Scotia’s Highway 101 Friday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash happened around 7:45 a.m. near the Exit 12 off ramp in New Minas, N.S.

Police say a 42-year-old woman from Wolfville was transported to hospital with via Lifeflight with life-threatening injuries.

The other driver, a 46-year-old form Coldbrook, was transported to hospital by ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The section of highway was closed while police investigated the cause of the crash. It has since reopened.

Police have yet to determine the cause, but say weather conditions were poor at the time.