Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Dartmouth stabbing
Published Thursday, November 19, 2020 11:44AM AST
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed early Thursday morning in Dartmouth, N.S.
HALIFAX -- A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing early Thursday morning in Dartmouth, N.S.
At approximately 8 a.m., Halifax Regional Police received a report that a woman had been stabbed at a residence on Lynn Drive.
Police say a woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages and they remain on scene at the Lynn Dr. residence.
No other details have been released at this time.