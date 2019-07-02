

CTV Atlantic





A contractor has been sent to hospital after an industrial accident at Irving's Halifax Shipyard on Tuesday evening.

In an email, a spokesperson for the shipyard says the contractor was injured at approximately 6:45 p.m. while servicing a piece of their equipment.

Halifax Fire and Emergency confirms their crews were called in and the contractor was transported to hospital by paramedics.

Both Irving Shipbuilding and the department of labour are investigating. CTV News has reached out to the Department of Labour, but did not hear back before newstime.

There's no word tonight on the contractor's condition, their age, or their gender.