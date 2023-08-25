World record in the cards for N.B. Lego builder
Faith Howe is building her way to fame piece-by-piece.
The New Brunswick Lego enthusiast has taken on the Guinness Book of World Records hoping for a new challenge.
"I wondered what the world's largest playing card is, and its only nine and a half feet tall, and I thought oh well I can easily beat that,” Howe said.
“I talked to my mom and she said okay, but you can't beat it by like half-a-foot, you have to beat it by at least a couple feet,” she said.
“So we decided on 12 feet for the size.”
Howe’s building the worlds biggest queen of hearts on the floor of the Fredericton Public Library.
The image is designed by an artist she commissioned, converted into a block pattern on her computer which she's bringing to life.
She expects the project to take upwards of 50,000 Lego blocks.
"The most time consuming part is really just putting the pieces together,” Howe said.
“Even like the white area, you think oh that wouldn't take too long but piece-by-piece-by-piece-by-piece, it takes forever,” she said.
She began the build on Tuesday, and says she's already ahead of schedule.
Faith is investing a lot of time in the project, she is at the library from open until close every day working on the queen of hearts.
"So happy to support Faith and all of her imagination and creativity in the library, it's a perfect fit,” said Julia Stewart, Library Director of Fredericton Public Library.
Guinness Book of World Records is stringent with its rules of how to qualify for a record.
Howe has been working hard to abide by them.
Howe said one of the rules is making sure she is on camera, and can be seen building at all times.
“But, the bigger deal is the measuring process,” she said.
“You need someone who is qualified as an engineer or a surveyor, and then they have to submit their qualifications to Guinness, they have to have a special tape measure.”
Howe hopes someone purchases the card once it’s done, otherwise she will take it apart and recycle the blocks into her next project.
Howe plans to be at the Fredericton Public Library until the end of next week working on the queen of hearts.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed dead after forensic testing: Russian officials
Russia's Investigative Committee said Sunday that it confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder and head of the mercenary force Wagner who led a short-lived armed rebellion against Russia's military, was killed in a plane crash.
White shooter kills 3 Black people at Florida dollar store in hate crime
A masked white man carrying at least one weapon bearing a swastika fatally shot three Black people inside a Florida store Saturday in an attack with a clear motive of racial hatred, officials said.
Scientists have finally decoded mysteries of the Y chromosome. Here's why it matters
Scientists have fully sequenced the Y chromosome for the first time, uncovering information that could have implications for the study of male infertility and other health problems.
A broad genetic test saved one newborn's life. Research suggests it could help millions of others
Brynn Schulte nearly died twice when she was a baby, at one point needing emergency surgery for massive bleeding in her brain.
Canada probing Walmart, Hugo Boss over allegations of forced labour
Canada's corporate ethics watchdog on Thursday announced investigations into the Canadian units of Walmart and Hugo Boss over allegations of Uyghur forced labour in the companies' supply chains and operations.
Bob Barker, 'Price Is Right' host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of 'Truth or Consequences' and 'The Price Is Right,' has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
White Sox say they weren't aware at first that a woman injured at game was shot
The Chicago White Sox say they were not aware at first that a woman injured during Friday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field was shot and that the Chicago Police Department would have stopped play if officers thought it was unsafe to continue.
'Fire roaring towards your town': N.W.T. mayor describes emotional 'roller coaster' during wildfire evacuation
A wildfire burning out of control in Hay River, N.W.T., destroyed a cabin and a travel trailer, the town’s mayor said Saturday.
Five of the most daring museum heists in modern history
Art heist movies always capture the imagination, but of course, audacious thefts are not the sole preserve of the silver screen.
Toronto
-
Man dead after East York apartment stabbing
A man has died after being stabbed in East York
-
Two years ago, a Jays player was ready to quit professional baseball. Now, he's making MLB history
Two years before Davis Schneider made MLB history, becoming the first player in the sport to collect nine hits and two homers in his first three games, he was on the verge of quitting professional baseball.
-
Three teachers' unions reject Ontario's proposal to land new contracts and avoid strike
Unions representing most Ontario teachers are rejecting a pitch for binding arbitration to land new contracts and prevent possible strikes.
Calgary
-
Calls to 'search the landfill' grow in Calgary during MMIW vigil
A group gathered at the East Calgary Landfill on Saturday to pray, to heal and to call for a 2016 criminal investigation to be re-opened.
-
Dozens of dogs make a splash at North America Diving Dog Regional Competition
Dogs of all breeds and sizes sprinted down a pool deck and leapt into the water for distance and speed events just east of Calgary on Saturday at the North America Diving Dog Regional Competition.
-
Canada's Marco Arop claims gold in men's 800m at World Athletics Championships
Canada's Marco Arop struck gold in the men's 800 metres at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.
Montreal
-
Quebec father kills two young children before taking his own life: police
A father killed his two young children before taking his own life in the Lower Laurentians on Saturday, say Quebec provincial police (SQ).
-
Receiving death threats not regular part of Quebec elementary teacher's job: tribunal
The psychological harm suffered by a Quebec elementary teacher after a student brought knives to school and told classmates he planned to kill her was a workplace injury, the province's labour tribunal has ruled.
-
MISSING
MISSING | Public asked to check their backyards, sheds and balconies for missing Pierrefonds man
Montreal police are intensifying their search for M. Makram Ebeid, an 85-year-old West Island man who has been missing since Thursday evening.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton at capacity for evacuees, closing registrations
The city says it can't take any more evacuees at the Edmonton Expo Centre.
-
Police warn public over release of 'violent sexual offender' in Edmonton area
Edmonton police are warning the public about the release of a "convicted violent sexual offender," who they believe will commit another offense while in the community.
-
One-third of all structures on B.C. First Nation destroyed by Bush Creek East wildfire
A First Nation in B.C.'s North Shuswap region is dealing with catastrophic damage in the aftermath of the Bush Creek East wildfire's devastating run through the area.
Northern Ontario
-
Child dies in northern Ont. motor vehicle crash, police investigating
A 4-year-old child has died Saturday following a crash in Brethour Township, north of North Bay.
-
Bob Barker, 'Price Is Right' host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of 'Truth or Consequences' and 'The Price Is Right,' has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
-
Two arrested in northern Ont., 3D printed firearms, drugs seized
Ontario Provincial Police together with local law enforcement agencies made several recent arrests as part of a nation-wide operations cracking down on the manufacturing and trafficking of privately-made firearms.
London
-
Chatham, Ont. storm which downed dozens of trees classified as EF0 downburst
Nick Kamarlingos and his wife Nancy had decided to move from the front room of their house to the kitchen just moments before a tree crushed the front of their Gregory Drive home.
-
Bob Barker, 'Price Is Right' host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of 'Truth or Consequences' and 'The Price Is Right,' has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
-
Owen Sound restaurateur Sharif Rahman dies after brutal attack
An Owen Sound man known as a beloved community member and restaurant owner has died one week after a violent assault.
Winnipeg
-
MPI prepares for anticipated strike amid hail damage claims
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is preparing for a potential strike as it deals with a high volume of insurance claims from last Thursday's hailstorm.
-
Cleanup continues in northeast Winnipeg after Thursday storm
As residents continue to pick up the pieces of strewn debris after a massive thunderstorm, experts are cautioning homeowners of the dangers of doing too much themselves.
-
Police searching for Elmwood arson suspect
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is asking for the public's help in tracking down a man wanted in connection to three arson cases last week.
Ottawa
-
Lanark families told daycares losing funding under $10-a-day childcare program
Some families in Lanark County are facing a significant increase in childcare costs this fall, after learning the home daycares they rely on will no longer receive funding under the Canada-wide Early Learning Child Care program.
-
Driver killed after crashing into house in Shannonville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after driving into a house in Shannonville early Sunday morning.
-
Here's what you need to know about today's Capital Pride Parade
Thousands of people are expected in downtown Ottawa today for the Capital Pride Parade.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon sees jump in property crime, thefts: police data
The city is seeing more cases of property crime, according to data released during the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners board meeting on Thursday.
-
Saskatoon police to host free BBQ and 'Meet the Motor Cops' event
On Sunday afternoon, The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) will be hosting a ‘Meet the Motor Cops’ event at the Brighton Save-on-Foods.
-
Rabid bat confirmed in Saskatoon neighbourhood
Dog owners are encouraged to ensure their pet is up to date on their rabies vaccinations after a bat infected with the fatal disease was found in Saskatoon's Nutana neighbourhood.
Vancouver
-
'Things collapsed instantly': Thompson-Okanagan businesses still reeling from travel ban
All travel restrictions have been lifted in B.C. just days after they were introduced, but visitors are not coming back in the same numbers that were expected.
-
Tour De Cure Rolls on despite poor air quality
The annual Tour De Cure bike ride fundraiser was a go Saturday, despite poor air quality in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
-
One-third of all structures on B.C. First Nation destroyed by Bush Creek East wildfire
A First Nation in B.C.'s North Shuswap region is dealing with catastrophic damage in the aftermath of the Bush Creek East wildfire's devastating run through the area.
Regina
-
'It's taken a lot of my friends': Regina man shares his experiences with fentanyl
With fentanyl seizures currently at a record high in Regina – one man is trying to raise awareness of the deadly opioid's effects.
-
Regina artist highlights gardens in North Central neighbourhood through residency
A local artist who was named the Neil Balkwill Artist in Residence is highlighting the stories of gardeners in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood.
-
Thousands gather for Regina Dragon Boat Festival
Thousands of people gathered at Wascana Lake to compete and celebrate together at the Regina Dragon Boat Festival this weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Highway 4 expected to fully reopen next week, but will be closed all day Tuesday
The long-awaited full reopening of Highway 4 is expected to come before the Labour Day long weekend, transportation officials said.
-
Vancouver Island hiking group reunites WWII memorabilia with soldier's son
During his weekly hikes, Bill Dancer searches for anything unusual, from unique fungus to rare flowers. But sometimes, he finds something unexpected.
-
Who's reprehensible? B.C. political parties trade barbs over wildfire relief fundraiser
As thousands of people remained out of their homes in the B.C. Interior due to wildfires Friday, the province's two largest political parties attacked each other over a fundraising campaign for fire relief.