HALIFAX -- A youth is facing a number of charges after he allegedly threatened and assaulted a police officer in Digby, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the 400 block of Highway 303 at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of a possible impaired driver.

Police allege a male youth, who was a passenger in the vehicle, threatened the officers.

When they tried to arrest him, police say the youth uttered a racial slur at one of the officers and punched him in the face.

“In an effort to gain control of the situation and arrest the youth, the officers used physical force, which resulted in the youth receiving minor injuries,” said the RCMP in a news release on Friday.

The police officer wasn’t injured.

The youth is facing charges of uttering threats, assaulting a police officer, mischief under $5,000 and resisting arrest. His exact age has not been released.

Police say the driver of the vehicle wasn’t impaired and is not facing charges.

The matter was referred to Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team, which is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in the province.

However, police say SIRT has decided not to investigate.

Police also say they are aware of a video circulating on social media, which appears to show the alleged incident. However, they say the video “does not show the entirety of the circumstances.”

The youth was released under conditions to a parent and is due to appear in Digby provincial court on Sept. 21.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RCMP.