Youths arrested for spray painting Fredericton police vehicles
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, March 24, 2018
Fredericton police say they arrested four youths for spray painting Fredericton Police Force vehicles that were parked at the station on Friday night.
Police say they later determined the same youths also spray painted and broke windows out of vehicles parked in the Frederick Square parking garage.
Two of the four involved are set to appear in court at a later date for multiple counts of michief property damage