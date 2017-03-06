

CTV Atlantic





The CEO of the Pictou County YMCA is no longer facing criminal charges after they were withdrawn by the Crown.

David MacIntyre was initially charged with aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

The charges were laid in connection with an alleged incident involving a woman at a residence in rural Pictou County on Jan. 31.

However, the Crown withdrew the aggravated assault charge on Feb. 21, and the charge of assault causing bodily harm was dismissed on Monday.

The withdrawal comes from further evidence received from the Crown.

The 48-year-old is a former professional hockey player who was named CEO of the Pictou County YMCA four years ago. He took a voluntary leave of absence from the CEO position at the YMCA after he was charged.

He will remain on a leave of absence until the YMCA’s board of directors makes a decision.