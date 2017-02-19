

CTV Atlantic





Antigonish RCMP are looking for 23-year-old Craig Joseph Perry after his vehicle was found abandoned Saturday morning in Monastery, N.S.

RCMP received a call at 9:30 a.m. Saturday of an abandoned vehicle on the East Tracadie Rd. at Barrios Beach.

Attempts to locate the owner of the vehicle were unsuccesful, leading police to conduct a search of the area.

The owner of the vehicle is 23-year-old Craig Joseph Perry of Afton. He was last seen at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday morning, when he left a residence in his vehicle in the community of Linwood. Police are concerned for his safety and asking the public to help locate him.

Perry is described as a white male, with short black hair, and a long black beard. He is 6'5" and 165 pounds, and was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie with pink writing on it, white shoes or boots and a black winter jacket with leather sleeves.

RCMP received assistance from Police Dog Services, Strait Area Ground Search and Rescue, Colchester Ground Search and Rescue, and Department of Natural Resources helicopter. A search from the air and ground was conducted in an area along the Barrios beach. The search was suspended last evening and resumed on Sunday morning. The search on Sunday also involved the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Antigonish RCMP or Crime Stoppers.