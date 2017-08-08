

CTV Atlantic





An 18-year-old man is in custody after a 62-year-old man was robbed and stabbed at a home in Halifax Monday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at a home in the 1000 block of South Park Street around 3:40 p.m.

They found a man suffering from stab wounds at the scene. He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man was robbed of some personal items and the suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived.

He was arrested by beat officers in the Gottingen Street area a short time later. The suspect remains in custody and is expected to be charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and weapons-related offences.

Police say the incident wasn’t random, as the suspect and victim are known to one another.