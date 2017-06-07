

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say the body of an Antigonish-area man reported missing in February has been found.

Antigonish RCMP received a report at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 18 that a vehicle had been found abandoned on East Tracadie Road at Barrios Beach in Monastery, N.S.

Police were unable to locate the owner of the vehicle, prompting them to search the area.

Officers later discovered that the vehicle belonged to 23-year-old Craig Joseph Perry, who was last seen leaving a residence in Linwood, N.S., around 1 a.m. on Feb. 18.

An extensive search was launched in the area, with a K9 unit, ground search and rescue, an underwater dive team, and a Department of Natural Resources helicopter assisting the RCMP.

However, search crews failed to locate Perry’s body, and the search was eventually suspended.

Police say a family member found Perry’s body near East Tracadie Road on Monday.

A cause of death has not been released, but police say foul play is not suspected.