

CTV Atlantic





The body of a 20-year-old man who disappeared while swimming at a lake in Dartmouth has been recovered.

Police and emergency crews responded to a report of a possible drowning at Penhorn Lake on Penhorn Drive around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a man went under water and failed to resurface.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency deployed rescue boats but they were unable to locate the man Tuesday evening. The search was called off just before 10 p.m. but police held the scene overnight.

An RCMP dive team arrived on scene around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the divers recovered the man's body from the lake just before 9 a.m.

Police say the man's identity will not be released.