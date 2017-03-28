

CTV Atlantic





A boil water order has been issued for several buildings at the University of New Brunswick’s Fredericton campus and St. Thomas University.

A water main break closed a number of buildings at both campuses Monday, impacting roughly 200 students, who were forced to visit other buildings to access water.

The water main break is fixed and the buildings are open, but a boil water order remains in place at Aitken University Centre, Marshall d’Avray Hall, J.B. O’Keefe Centre, Vanier Hall, and George Martin Hall.

All water in those buildings should be boiled for one minute before being consumed. It is safe to shower and bathe in the water.

The Print Shop at Marshall d’Avray Hall remains closed.