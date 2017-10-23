

CTV Atlantic





Five businesses are destroyed and the smell of smoke is lingering in downtown Bridgewater, N.S. after a fire ripped through two buildings overnight.

Bridgewater Fire Chief Michael Nauss says crews responded to the former Cleve’s building at 535 King Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

“When we arrived, we noticed the building was fully involved on the main floor,” Nauss told CTV News.

Officials believe the fire originated in the former Cleve’s building and quickly spread to the adjacent building.

Several fire departments battled the blaze, bringing it under control around 2 a.m. However, they continued to extinguish hot spots until around 9 a.m. Monday.

Together, the two buildings house five businesses – Keller Williams Select Realty, a Rogers outlet, the Green Way marijuana dispensary, Geeky Robar’s Computer Services and Big Daddy’s Wholesale, and Artistic Issues tattoo shop.

Nauss says the buildings sustained heavy fire damage and are a “total loss.” He estimates the old wooden-frame buildings are at least 120 years old.

An adjacent brick building, which houses Lanna Thai Kitchen, sustained smoke and water damage. Nauss expects the restaurant will be able to reopen in a few weeks.

No one was injured.

King Street from Dominion to Dufferin streets, as well as Old Bridge Street, was closed to traffic for several hours.

Old Bridge Street has reopened, but Nauss expects a section of King Street will remain closed for most of the day.

There is no word on a cause at this time.

