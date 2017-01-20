

CTV Atlantic





A 49-year-old man is dead after his snowmobile left a trail in Atholville, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the crash along Route 11 near Sugarloaf Provincial Park around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say the man’s snowmobile left the trail, went over an embankment and ended up in a stream. The Campbellton, N.B. man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say another snowmobiler came upon the crash and reported it.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.