Campbellton man dies after snowmobile leaves N.B. trail
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 3:59PM AST
A 49-year-old man is dead after his snowmobile left a trail in Atholville, N.B.
The RCMP responded to the crash along Route 11 near Sugarloaf Provincial Park around 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Police say the man’s snowmobile left the trail, went over an embankment and ended up in a stream. The Campbellton, N.B. man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say another snowmobiler came upon the crash and reported it.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
