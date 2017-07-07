

The emerald ash borer has not made its way to Atlantic Canada yet, but researchers at the Canadian Forest Service in Fredericton say they want to be prepared.

Millions of ash trees have been wiped out over the past decade by the invasive insect. Scientists say it’s one of the most serious pests Canada has ever seen.

The tiny beetle was first discovered in Toronto in 2007. Scientists believe it was transported from Asia in contaminated wood packing materials.

Since then, the destruction has been virtually unstoppable.

“Unfortunately it is very likely that emerald ash borer will end up in Atlantic Canada at some time or another," says research scientist Lucas Roscoe.

Scientists at the Canadian Forest Service in Fredericton are introducing a new trapping system to help stop the spread of the tiny pest. By firing a sling shot, the glue covered trap is placed high up in the tree and catches any insect that flies into it.

"Trying to get an early sense, whether the insects are coming so that we can start mitigating the problem as soon as it gets here," says forest invasive species technician Kate Vanrooyen.

The Canadian Forest Service is also encouraging people to not travel with firewood this summer.

“Unbeknownst to them, they are bringing unwanted friends with them in the form of emerald ash borer, and they leave their wood here and the insect emerges from the wood and they start infecting our communities here,” says Vanrooyen.

The organization will continue to expand the traps across New Brunswick, hoping to catch the pest before it becomes a problem.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mary Cranston.