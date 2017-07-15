

CTV Atlantic





A 36-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder after another woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Sydney Mines, N.S., on Friday.

Cape Breton Regional Police say the 28-year-old victim was hit by the vehicle while walking along Oxford Avenue around 7 a.m.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she later died.

Kimberly Ann O’Dea of Sydney Mines was arrested a short time after the crash. Along with the second-degree murder charge, she is also facing one count of criminal negligence causing death.

Police say O’Dea and the victim are known to each other. The victim’s identity has not been released.

O’Dea remains in custody and is expected to appear in Sydney provincial court on Monday to face the charges.