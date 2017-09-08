

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Hilton hasn't left Nova Scotia yet.

The 600-kilogram great white shark -- tagged by the research group Ocearch in March in South Carolina -- signalled four times on Thursday that he is still near Lunenburg, N.S.

Hilton first appeared on Nova Scotia's south shore in early August, charming locals with a wry Twitter feed chronicling his movements, but hadn't pinged since Aug. 23.

His last ping Thursday was at 8:52 p.m., slightly farther offshore than he had been and headed in the general direction of nearby Halifax Harbour.

Two other tagged great whites who signalled their presence in the Maritimes in mid-August have also pinged in recent days, but neither surfaced long enough to establish a location.

Savannah, who pinged Aug. 14 off Sherbrooke, N.S., pinged again Monday at 6:36 a.m. George, who pinged Aug. 9 off Saint John, N.B., in the Bay of Fundy, pinged again at 9:40 p.m. Thursday.

Ocearch has tagged over 300 sharks, almost half of them white sharks, including about 25 on the east coast of North America, and open-sourced the data on its website and free app.