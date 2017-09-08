Featured
Celebrity great white shark signals he's still off Nova Scotia coast
A shark known as "Hilton" is seen in this undated handout photo. Hilton hasn't left Nova Scotia yet. The 600-kilogram great white shark -- tagged by the research group Ocearch in March in South Carolina -- signalled four times on Thursday that he is still near Lunenburg, N.S. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Robert Snow, OCEARCH)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Friday, September 8, 2017 2:10PM ADT
Last Updated Friday, September 8, 2017 2:33PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Hilton hasn't left Nova Scotia yet.
The 600-kilogram great white shark -- tagged by the research group Ocearch in March in South Carolina -- signalled four times on Thursday that he is still near Lunenburg, N.S.
Hilton first appeared on Nova Scotia's south shore in early August, charming locals with a wry Twitter feed chronicling his movements, but hadn't pinged since Aug. 23.
His last ping Thursday was at 8:52 p.m., slightly farther offshore than he had been and headed in the general direction of nearby Halifax Harbour.
*PING* Nova Scotia is still the place to be! �� https://t.co/TMPKlojG0b @OCEARCH @ChrisOCEARCH pic.twitter.com/Z1TyTdUPyv— HiltonTheShark (@HiltonTheShark) September 7, 2017
Two other tagged great whites who signalled their presence in the Maritimes in mid-August have also pinged in recent days, but neither surfaced long enough to establish a location.
Savannah, who pinged Aug. 14 off Sherbrooke, N.S., pinged again Monday at 6:36 a.m. George, who pinged Aug. 9 off Saint John, N.B., in the Bay of Fundy, pinged again at 9:40 p.m. Thursday.
Ocearch has tagged over 300 sharks, almost half of them white sharks, including about 25 on the east coast of North America, and open-sourced the data on its website and free app.