A man who killed a well-known gay rights activist while away from a Dartmouth hospital is asking for greater access to the community.

The Criminal Review Board reviewed Andre Denny's case on Tuesday for the second time at the East Coast Forensic Hospital. Denny was granted supervised access to the community ni July.

During Tuesday's annual hearing, Denny was asking that he be able to enter the community supervised by his family and not just a hospital staff member. The board decide that nothing changes with the way he is able to leave the secure facility.

However, it was made clear to the Crown that within the current level of supervision imposed on Denny there is a policy that allows the clinical team to consider a volunteer to supervise the patient. In this case it could be a member of the Denny family.

Andre Denny killed Raymond Taavel in 2012 while out on a pass from the forensic hospital. That’s why there’s so much concern about the risk Denny poses to the public and why there is a team of physicians measuring and managing that potential threat.

Raymond Taavel's partner was also present at the hearing. The Crown opposed any unsupervised access to the community, and was satisfied with the board's decision to continue with the status quo.

“Information was provided today about Andre Denny, by his medical team indicates he remains a high risk for re-offending in the long term. So measures need to be put in place to help support Mr. Denny and guide any access he has to the community as such to ensure that risk is well managed,” says Crown prosecutor Karen Quigley.

Doctors assess Andre Denny regularly. He's been diagnosed as having schizophrenia and is taking medication.

Denny sat and listened to Tuesday’s hearing. At times he could be heard speaking to his father. He even addressed the board very briefly.

These reviews happen annually, so Denny will be back in front of the board this time next year.

