Two teenagers are facing charges after they allegedly followed a man to his Dartmouth apartment and tried to rob him earlier this month.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a robbery on Primrose Street shortly after 3 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Police say a 55-year-old man was followed by a young man and a young woman as he entered his apartment building. Police say the pair followed the man to his own apartment and then forced their way inside as he entered the unit.

Police say the young woman had a rock while the young man had a knife, and they demanded the man’s property.

The man stomped his feet on the floor, which got his neighbour’s attention, and they came to his aid.

The suspects then fled the building on foot.

Police say the man wasn’t physically injured and the suspects didn’t obtain any of his property.

The man told police he had seen the pair at a nearby drug store earlier that afternoon and he believed they may have followed him to his apartment building.

Patrol officers arrested a 16-year-old Dartmouth boy inside a restaurant on Nantucket Avenue around 7 p.m. on Aug. 4. He was held in police custody overnight and appeared in Halifax provincial youth court on Aug. 5 to face charges of break and enter, robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of breaching a recognizance, and two counts of breaching a probation order.

Cumberland District RCMP arrested an 18-year-old Dartmouth woman on Tuesday. Halifax Regional Police took over custody of the woman in Truro and transported her back to Halifax, where she was held in police custody overnight.

Makira Dawn Armstrong is facing charges of break and enter, robbery, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Investigators don’t believe the suspects and victim are known to one another.