Featured
Dead fin whale found off P.E.I.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, June 30, 2017 8:06PM ADT
Last Updated Friday, June 30, 2017 8:08PM ADT
A recent aerial patrol carried out by Fisheries and Oceans Canada has identified a dead fin whale located east of Prince Edward Island.
The cause of death is unknown at this time and the Department is determining next steps.
DFO has confirmed the deaths of six North Atlantic Right whales in recent days.
They are continuing to investigate the deaths of the whales and will be conducting patrols as required.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10