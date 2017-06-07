

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police confirm the death of an 18-year-old woman in Dartmouth has been ruled a homicide.

The woman has been identified as Chelsie Probert of Halifax. An autopsy conducted Wednesday confirmed Probert is the victim of a homicide.

Police responded to a report of a woman in medical distress on a footpath linking Albro Lake Road and Farrell Street around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a young woman requiring immediate medical attention.

"She was taken to hospital by EHS where she later passed away,” said Halifax Regional Police Const. Dianne Penfound.

Farrell Park has been cordoned off since Tuesday evening and investigators and forensic officers remained on scene Wednesday as they investigated Probert's death.

An area near the footpath on Albro Lake Road was cordoned off, as well as some dumpsters outside a business across the street, at the corner of Albro Lake and Wyse roads.

At least one neighbour believes she may have seen Probert moments before the incident.

"We saw a young girl standing on the corner and we didn't think anything of it - we just walked home,” says Janeta Bennett. “We came back out, and just heard the commotion with the police.”

Probert's death is not the first violent incident in the neighbourhood in recent months. In February, a man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed on the same pathway.

Less than two weeks ago, 25-year-old Terri-Lynn Atwood suffered serious injuries when she was run over. A man was later charged with attempted murder. Atwood, a witness in a high-profile murder trial, still can't walk or speak, but her family says she is slowly healing.

People in the area say it is generally quiet in the area, but drugs are a problem.

"If you mind your business, it's not dangerous,” says Arthur Wilson.

"Yes, no doubt. Young girl like that? Stabbed? She had something they wanted,” says Bennett.

Police say the investivation is ongoing.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko.