Homes that were condemned following the Thanksgiving Day flood in Sydney are being demolished.

Work was supposed to start Wednesday, but was it delayed due to high winds.

Sixteen homes are set to be torn down between now and October, with the first home being demolished on Royal Avenue Thursday morning.

The October flood left about two dozen homes uninhabitable. Several of the houses that remain standing have long been targeted by vandals, leaving some residents wondering why it’s taken so long to get rid of them.

Nova Scotia Municipal Affairs Minister and local MLA Derek Mombourquette says the wait was necessary to allow all former homeowners to sign their properties over to the province.

The province has issued a $560,000 tender to a local contractor to tear down the 16 buildings.