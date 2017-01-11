

CTV Atlantic





A 19-year-old Moncton man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the murder of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie.

Devin Morningstar was found guilty in November of first-degree murder and arson.

Wylie’s remains were found in a burned-out apartment in Moncton on Dec. 17, 2015. Court heard over the course of Morningstar’s three-week trial that Wylie had been beaten and stabbed between 140 and 150 times.

The Crown and defence painted very different pictures of Morningstar when they made their closing arguments in November.

Prosecutor Stephen Holt told the court Morningstar took part in Wylie’s forcible confinement and stabbed him three times with a knife while holding him down.

While the defence didn’t present any evidence during the trial, lawyer Bob Rideout told the jury that Morningstar was simply a ‘fall guy’ in a larger plan made by his co-accused.

Both the Crown and defence noted that Morningstar himself had been cut, with his blood placing him at the scene.

Morningstar did not take the stand in his own defence during the trial, but two interviews he gave to police shortly after his arrest were entered as evidence. He admitted to stabbing Wylie three times in the neck, as well as restraining him.

The courtroom was packed Wednesday as the families of both Morningstar and Wylie attended the sentencing.

Wylie’s mother elected not to read her victim impact statement in court, but his aunt, Angela Wylie, spoke of the difficulty of making funeral arrangements just days before Christmas, which she says was her nephew’s favourite holiday.

“To hear his voice, savour his smile, rap one more rap song … this has forever changed me,” she told the court.

At sentencing, defence lawyer Rideout pointed out that his client is young, has no prior criminal record, and hasn’t had an easy life. He said Morningstar has shown remorse for his actions and is supported by his family. He also said the Morningstar had been manipulated, was under duress, and has cooperated with police.

“He is not a bad kid. I got to know him. I got to know his family,” said Rideout.

Justice John Walsh said Morningstar’s age, lack of prior record, and remorse would be taken into consideration, but that they don’t detract from the severity of the crime.

Walsh pointed out that Wylie was tortured to death and that two families are destroyed because of it.

“How could one human being treat another as Baylee Wylie was treated?” said Walsh. “Baylee Wylie was not a threat to anyone that night. He was a victim.”

Walsh sentenced Morningstar to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years. Morningstar was also sentenced to three years in prison for arson, to be served concurrently.

Rideout has asked that Morningstar serve his time at the Dorchester Penitentiary, which is located roughly 40 kilometres from Moncton, but Correctional Service Canada will make that decision.

Rideout says his client plans to appeal the decision.



