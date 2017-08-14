

CTV Atlantic





An extensive search for a missing 89-year-old man is underway in a rural Nova Scotia community.

Martin McLearn was last seen at his home in South Rawdon, N.S. - located roughly 60 kilometres northwest of Halifax - around noon Sunday.

“The family contacted the RCMP. The RCMP very quickly called out Ground Search and Rescue,” says Tom Fitzpatrick of Colchester Ground Search and Rescue.

Search and rescue crews, police officers, tracking dogs, and a helicopter are all assisting in the search, with more than 100 people involved in the effort.

Police say McLearn is hard of hearing, may walk with a slight limp, and wasn’t operating a vehicle.

McLearn is described as five-foot-six, 150 to 160 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing rubber boats, dark workpants, and possibly a tan overcoat and cap.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.