Family concerned for well-being of missing N.B. man
Police are asking for the public's help in finding 24-year-old Keith McGraw. (New Brunswick RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, July 25, 2017 11:17AM ADT
New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 24-year-old man.
Police say Keith McGraw was last seen in Campbellton on Monday, possibly heading to the Moncton area.
McGraw has not been seen or heard from since and police say his family is concerned for his well-being.
McGraw is described as 180 pound, five-foot-seven man with brown hair. He was last seen wearing an Under Armour jacket with a red logo, a black baseball hat and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on Keith McGraw’s whereabouts is asked to contact Campbellton RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
