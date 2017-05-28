Featured
Fifteen firearms stolen during break and enter in Colchester County: N.S. RCMP
RCMP
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, May 28, 2017 4:06PM ADT
Handguns and long guns were stolen during a break and enter in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County on Friday, according to RCMP.
Police say the front door of a home in West St. Andrews, N.S., was pried open sometime during the day.
Fifteen firearms were taken from a cabinet, according to police, as well as knives, a hatchet and a BB gun.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
