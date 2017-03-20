Featured
Fisheries committee calls for more study of East Coast cod, capelin stocks
In this April 23, 2016 file photo, Elijah Voge-Meyers carries cod caught in the nets of a trawler off the coast of New Hampshire. The United States and Canada have brokered a deal to share what's left of the dwindling North American cod fishing business in the Atlantic next year. The two fisheries overlap in the eastern reaches of Georges Bank, an important fishing area located off of New England. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 7:49PM ADT
OTTAWA - A House of Commons committee is urging the Fisheries Department to conduct annual studies of the northern cod population off Newfoundland and Labrador to track its recovery.
The MPs also urge annual studies of the population of capelin, a key food source for the cod.
The report of the committee on fisheries and oceans says the cod stock is slowly rebounding from the 1992 collapse which killed the commercial fishery and sent tremors through the province.
It also urges the Fisheries Department to hire more scientists to track the cod population and says the department should also limit the seal population, since those animals prey on both cod and capelin.
Finally, the MPs said the department should produce a rebuilding plan for the northern cod, with targets and timelines.
The report found some reason for optimism:
