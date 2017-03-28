Featured
Five people injured when truck collides with RCMP vehicle on P.E.I. highway
An RCMP vehicle sustained significant damage when it was struck by a pickup truck on a P.E.I. highway early Tuesday morning. (RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017 11:24AM ADT
Five people, including two RCMP officers, were injured after a truck collided with a police vehicle in Carleton, P.E.I. early Tuesday morning.
Police say the officers were travelling east on Highway 2 around 1:30 a.m. when a westbound truck crossed the centreline and struck the officers’ vehicle head-on.
The RCMP officers and the three occupants of the pickup truck were taken to the Prince County Hospital with minor injuries. Police believe all five will be released from hospital later Tuesday.
Both the RCMP vehicle and the truck were badly damaged in the collision.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police say roads were snow-covered at the time.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
